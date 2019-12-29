Jewish community in Bonita Springs spreading light during dark times

This is the very first year the Annual Menorah Lighting was held in front of the Bonita Springs Chabod’s very own building.

Now, every candle on their Menorah is lit and will shine until Monday morning.

Celebrating the last night of Hanukkah for the first time somewhere people like Anita Sigell and her family can call home.

”I have my two of my five grandchildren here to celebrate. Otherwise, it’s just me and my husband so now, to come be with the community is very very special to us,” she said.

The ribbon is now cut on the first Jewish center in Bonita Springs, making this year’s menorah lighting extra special. A ceremony Nochem Pinson, who flew in from New York, couldn’t miss.

“Last night I happened to be visiting for Shabot. I was with my son in Muncey,” he said.

Pinson says his family was staying just a half a mile from where five people were stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration.

“They told everybody in Monsey to close their doors and lock their doors until they had captured him,” he said.

New York police eventually arrested the suspect, but with recent attacks on the Jewish community, Rabbi Mendy Greenberg is making sure events like this have extra security.

“We do stand ready to defend ourselves,” he said. “We always have protection. We are not going to buckle to anything. We’re not going to be afraid.”

Instead, this community is spreading light into darkness.

“Sometimes it could take that one candle, that one good deed, one good action, one good thought,” said Greenberg.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Briana Harvath

