FGCU women’s basketball team takes win over Duke

The Florida Gulf Coast University Women’s Basketball (13-2) wrapped up 2019 with an impressive 78-56 win over the Duke Blue Devils (7-5) Sunday in Alico Arena.

“I think it’s a great way to go into the new year,” said FGCU Senior Guard Davion Wingate. “We owed them from last year.”

Wingate is referring to the last time the two teams met when Duke beat FGCU by a score of 57-41 last season. This time around, though, was a much different story, and Wingate set a new program record by becoming the first FGCU Women’s Basketball player to have back-to-back 30 point games.

Between Wingate’s 30 points and 27 points from Nasrin Ulel, those two outscored Duke on their own.

“It’s nice being able to go into conference feeling good about ourselves and beating a really good team,” Ulel said.

The team starts ASUN Conference play on Jan. 4, 2020 hosting Lipscomb on the campus of FGCU.

Your final, presented by @WellsFargo, sees FGCU (13-2) claim a 78-56 win over Duke to close non-conference play. Davion Wingate (30) and Nasrin Ulel (27) combined to outscore Duke (57-56) by themselves. The Eagles will next open ASUN play.#RainingThrees 🤙🦅🌴 pic.twitter.com/h7rE55wZHt — FGCU W. Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) December 29, 2019

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

