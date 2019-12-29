Convicted felon leads Collier deputy on high-speed chase, faces DUI charge

A convicted felon led a Collier County deputy on a high-speed chase that led to a crash and his eventual arrest.

Saturday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested convicted felon Brandon Burns, 26, after he led a Collier deputy on a chase exceeding 110 mph.

According to CCSO, a vehicle was read on a patrolling deputies radar tracker going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone along northbound Collier Boulevard just north of Manatee Road.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop with lights flashing, but the driver, later identified as Burns, did not seem to comply, so the deputy turned on his sirens, and the suspect continued to ignore the deputy in his patrol car.

The deputy continued pursuing Burns, who was in a white Ford Explorer, to the intersection with Tamiami Trail E (US-41) and began down the roadway eastbound, where the chase reached speeds over 100 mph. Burns then took a couple hard left turns in the SUV, losing control, rolling the vehicle onto the passenger side and hitting a wooden pole.

The inside of the Ford became smoky due to airbags deploying, and Burns was ordered to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side window, and he was taken into custody.

Burns admitted to having alcohol in his vehicle, and the deputy said he smelled alcohol on Burns’ breathe and found an empty beer bottle in the car as well as liquor bottle.

EMS arrived and took Burns to the hospital for treatment of injuries, where his blood was drawn and showed his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

Burns was then taken and booked into Collier County jail.

Burns faces charges for High Speed, Reckless, Fleeing-Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer with Lights and Sirens Activated, DUI (Unlawful Blood Alcohol), DUI and Property Damage, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

Burns is in custody at Collier County jail. The arresting deputy recommended a judge set bond, and Burns is schedule to appear in court Jan. 23.

Writer: WINK News

