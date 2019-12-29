Blades close homestand with 6-1 icing of Jacksonville

The Florida Everblades have scored 36 goals in their last seven games, and the Blades’ scoring touch kept going against the Jacksonville Icemen at home Saturday.

The Blades led the game the entire way to defeat the Icemen 6-1 at Hertz Arena.

The weekend victory marked the Blades’ seventh win in the last nine games. It was also last game before the start of the new year when they continue to work toward competing in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Blades begin the new year with a long stretch of road games, starting with a Friday night matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Blades are on the road for eight of their next nine games.

Watch the video above for the post-game recap by WINK Sports Anchor-Reporter Melinda Lee.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



