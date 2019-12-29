3 arrested in connection to fatal beating of Arcadia man

Officers with the Arcadia Police Department have arrested three men in connection to the fatal beating of Arcadia man, Juan Sebastian.

Gary Stanka, 31, Kyle Johnston, 27, and Brett Johnston, 25, have been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 8, officers responded to the area of La Placita where they located Sebastian unconscious. On Dec. 23, he passed away in hospice from his injuries.

Police say the case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.

Everyone who knew Sebastian told WINK News that he never hurt or bothered anyone. So when the people of Arcadia found out someone severely beat him on the bench he called home, they rushed to his side.

Following his death, the community held a vigil in his honor Saturday night.

Writer: Briana Harvath

