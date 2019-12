Vehicle in flames ‘causing a great deal of smoke’ along Alligator Alley

A car on flames along Alligator Alley in Collier County is “causing a great deal of smoke” on Saturday afternoon.

But, in a tweet, Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle fire near mile marker 71 along southbound Interstate 75 is not causing any lane blockage at this time.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Writer: Michael Mora

