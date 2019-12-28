Three SWFL All-American cheerleaders head to London for NYE Parade

Right now, three Southwest Florida athletes are in London after earning the title of All-American.

They’ve been given a chance to show off their spirit in London’s New Year’s Eve Parade.

Elizabeth Wilson and Danielle Van Pelt from Cypress Lake High School and Lexi Odebralski from North Fort Myers High School are thrilled at the opportunity, not only for their own experience but for the awareness they’ll bring to the sport.

“I think cheerleading is an underrated sport and I think it’s a great way for girls to show themselves as leaders and a great way to make anyone excited for any sport,” Van Pelt said.

