Serena Williams (CBS News)

Serena Williams named AP Athlete of the Decade

Published: December 28, 2019 8:57 PM EST
Updated: December 28, 2019 9:19 PM EST

Serena Williams was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday. The winner was chosen by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

Author: AUDREY MCNAMARA, CBS News
