Record-breaking number of cars out this holiday season, road rage more likely

The holiday season is supposed to be a time filled with joy and happiness, but not everyone is showing the holiday cheer when they get behind the wheel of their cars.

It’s been a record-breaking number of cars on the road this holiday season.

“A lot more cars,” said Diane Privitera. “I came at the beginning of November and it was kind of quiet, but now there’s a lot more traffic.”

“There’s more traffic than there was other times, year-round,” said Dennis Hendrickson.

AAA expects over 104 million Americans on the roads from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

More drivers hitting the roads this holiday season means more stress and more tension, which could lead to road rage.

We told you about one road rage incident that happened in the Coconut Point Mall parking lot on Thursday.

Brian Zoppa is accused of tailgating a teen girl, cutting her off, break-checking her and then threatening her and her father with a pocket knife.

“Sometimes you just keep it to yourself or you try not to lash out at folks,” said Michael Watts.

A new study found that 82% of drivers in the U.S. admit to having at least one road rage episode this past year and 46% of drivers have kept a weapon in their vehicle for protection.

Some drivers say getting heated on the roads is just not worth it.

“I just let everybody go ahead of me; I don’t care,” said Privitera. “I’m not going to argue. If you want to go ahead of me, go right ahead.”

The study also found that tailgating, distracted driving and getting cut-off are the top three things that make drivers angry.

Researchers say millennials are more likely to admit to road rage or driving aggressively compared to other generations.

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching and many drivers still on the roads, it’s especially important that you are staying safe and smart behind the wheel.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know