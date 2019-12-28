Man who was beaten, robbed of $1 on Christmas Eve died at hospital

A man who was beaten by a group of muggers and robbed of just $1 in the Bronx on Christmas Eve has died.

Sixty-year-old Juan Fresnada, of the Bronx, and a 29-year-old man were walking along Third Avenue near Boston Road around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday when they were approached by several individuals who allegedly demanded they hand over their property.

When Fresnada and the 29-year-old refused, police say the individuals punched and kicked the two victims. They stole $1 before running away.

Fresnada was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the incident. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital at 2 p.m. Friday.

The 29-year-old refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have released surveillance footage of several individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.

Watch the video surveillance —

Author: CBS New York

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know