Cape Coral wreck results in serious injuries

A wreck in Cape Coral has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Two people involved in the crash at Burnt Store Road and Pine Island Road have been seriously injured and were trauma alerted.

Police are investigating and asking motorists to please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story and a crew is headed to the scene.

Writer: Briana Harvath

