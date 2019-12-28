Athletes compete at the World Pickleball Championship in Punta Gorda

The first-ever World Pickleball Championships is happening right now in Charlotte County. Day two of the tournament begins at the brand new Pickleplex in Punta Gorda starting at 8 a.m.

The four-day tournament is a huge deal for Charlotte County. Hundreds of players from all over the world and their families are in Punta Gorda for the competition. They are vying to win it all at the Pickleplex.

Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis and ping pong. On Friday, 500 players kicked off the event. In the end, 60 will walk away with a title. WINK News spoke with one professional player about what it is like for her to compete.

“Every tournament it’s really tough,” said Lucy Kovalova, who is from Slovakia. “And we are all very competitive and the results are getting closer and closer.”

Of course, this is also great for our local economy, with players and fans spending money on local hotels and restaurants. The event lasts until Monday. While Kovalova hopes she makes it until then, she is keeping a positive attitude regardless of the outcome.

“It’s always fun,” Kovalova said. “Fun to come to Florida and compete.”

The grand prize is $100,000. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on the event website. The tournament has many people ecstatic about the weekend.

“I can barely contain my enthusiasm,” said Bradley Matthew, who is visiting from Wimauma. “I’m really excited.”

“It’s addicting,” said Marc Deaner, who lives in Fort Myers. “You just want to play every day. You want to get better. You can’t wait to hit the ball every day.”

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Michael Mora

