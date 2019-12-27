YouTube video tips off police about Cape armed burglar suspect

An accused gun thief was caught after he and a group of thieves were recorded attempting to steal an entire gun safe that fell out of a suspected vehicle. The victim told us it was a rap video on YouTube that showcased his gun that helped police arrest the suspect.

Cape Coral Police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Elijah Hutchinson after they say he is one of the suspects who tried to steal a gun safe that fell out of the getaway vehicle at a victim’s home.

Deputies originally responded to a home along Northwest 22nd Terrace in late November where the gun heist took place.

Police say Hutchinson bragged to his classmates at school about the armed burglary, and those students notified their school resource officer, who found a rap video on YouTube that showed the victim’s gun on display.

The homeowner says a gun with a green laser in the video is his, and it was stolen from his home in broad daylight last month.

We originally reported three or four people broke into the victim’s home and took the weapon and tried to take the gun safe full of other weapons too.

“Very surprised,” neighbor Jay Cook said. “I had no idea that there was a burglary here.”

The victim says he’s relived at least one person was caught.

Other neighbors we talked to say they heard about the burglary and already added extra security to their homes.

Neighbors such as Cook are still worried, since this happened nearby.

“It’s kind of unsettling, I guess,” Cook said.

And the thought that others could still be on the loose makes Cook want to beef up his security.

“When we first moved in, the guy asked me if we wanted to have cameras on the front and back of the house,” said Cook, who recently moved to the neighborhood with his family. “I really didn’t think anything about it but may not be a bad idea now.”

Hutchinson faces charges for Burglary (Armed), Larceny (Grand Theft of Firearm), Damage Property- Criminal Mischief ($200 and under)

Hutchinson is also facing another charge out of Fort Myers. Fort Myers police told CCPD he was wanted there for an unrelated robbery.

The U.S. Marshals task force arrested Hutchinson and took him to Lee County Jail. Hutchinson posted over $300,000 bond. He scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

