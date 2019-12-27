Two suspects arrested in Lee County after one found with stolen vehicle

Deputies arrested a suspect on several charges, including having a stolen truck in Lee County on Thursday and a second woman for attempting to obstruct the investigation when a search of that vehicle was underway. Both were found with drugs.

The suspects Tyler Bennett, 28, and Emily Garrett, 27, each face multiple charges. Bennett faces Carrying a Concealed Firearm without a license, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription. While Garrett faces Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction without Violence.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling the area of Suncoast Drive in North Fort Myers when they initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram driving erratically. According to the LCSO press release, it was later found the Dodge was stolen out of Cape Coral. As deputies were conducting their investigation, Garrett, his girlfriend, positioned her car next to deputies, blocking the roadway and refused to move or leave the scene. She was arrested.

Garrett was found with methamphetamine inside her purse. The LCSO press release states that in the search of the stolen vehicle the other suspect, Bennett, was driving, two firearms were found, along with an empty gun holster, more than 33 Xanax bars and 15 packets of Suboxone.

Writer: Michael Mora

