Neighbors voice concern for the destruction of mangroves along 4-Mile Cove

Neighbors in 4-Mile Cove say they aren’t happy with the destruction to mangroves caused by construction workers, and they believe that shouldn’t have to happen in order for their voices to be heard.

In areas around the destruction, signs reading “Say No to DR Horton” can be seen.

Good news for neighbors around the area is that consideration for the land will get a second look this year.

Earlier this summer, cameras caught city workers ripping up mangroves around the Coral Pointe Canal, which upset neighbors who have home right across the way.

Neighbors say the big concern is wildlife. Back in September the city said they were working with the US Department of Environmental Protection to finalize Cape Coral’s shoreline restoration project.

The parcel near 4-Mile Cove will be discussed at the Clasac meeting on January 9.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

