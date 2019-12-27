Nashville-inspired country music show coming to Punta Gorda New Year’s Eve

The “Nashville in Paradise: Rockin’ Country Bash” is going to be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda for New Year’s Eve Tuesday.

The show features a wide variety of country music, dancing food and cocktails.

The country show is presented by Johnny Lee Howard, a Nashville recording artist, and Howard’s organization Suncoast Country Opry Show. Howard is an Englewood resident. His organization has a similar format to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Suncoast Country Opry Show features 18 country music shows, including 12 tribute-style shows, a holiday Christmas show, a country gospel-bluegrass jamboree and an acoustic show documenting the history of country music.

For more event information, visit the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center website.

Writer: WINK News

