Golden Gate man acts like an animal, arrested after chasing neighbor

A man scared his neighbor during a bizarre attack.

Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Freddy Gaspar, 19, in Golden Gate after his neighbor say he got into a panther pounce pose and started growling at him.

The neighbor told CCSO Gaspar then began running after him with a paint pole

One neighbor said he heard some loud bangs during the whole ordeal.

Neighbors told investigators many cars were damaged because of the paint pole Gaspar was running around with.

Deputies say Gaspar tried to hit them with the pain pole too, and they used a stun gun to subdue and apprehend him.

Gaspar faces charges for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Law Enforcement Office without Violence.

Gaspar is in custody at Collier County jail.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

