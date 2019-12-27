Fort Myers fire crews puts out house fire early Friday morning

Fort Myers Fire Department were busy early Friday morning putting out a house fire near the Dunbar High School.

Two people and a few pets were inside the house when the fire began but were able to escape safely before crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews are still searching the home to make sure there is no further danger.

Red Cross has been contacted and is on the way to the house to help the family find a place to stay.

Trust WINK News to have the latest as more information is released.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know