Boil water notice for Gulf Cove in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to a 12” water main break. The affected customers are being notified and will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Affected Customers:

3049 through 3070 Gillot Blvd.

12075 Van Lenten Blvd.

2840 through 2881 Howe Rd.

2909 through 3294 Montgomery Dr.

2282 through 2375 Chilcote Ter.

12358 through 12441 Quinlan Ave.

2343 through 2434 Risken Ter.

2440 through 2547 Quail Ter.

12347 through 12430 Minot Ave.

2408 through 2498 Herron Ter.

3011 through 3296 Holcomb Rd.

2493 through 2565 Klass Ter.

3058 through 3114 Mauck Ter.

2311 through 2402 Pappas Ter.

2380 through 2480 Vance Ter.

2459 through 2555 Dixon Ter.

3001 through 3058 Curry Ter.

3029 through 3086 Stone St.

12399 through 12420 Cole Ave.

3137 through 3186 Paar Cir.

A total of 232 service connections affected.

Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know