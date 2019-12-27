Boil water notice for Gulf Cove in Port Charlotte
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to a 12” water main break. The affected customers are being notified and will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Affected Customers:
- 3049 through 3070 Gillot Blvd.
- 12075 Van Lenten Blvd.
- 2840 through 2881 Howe Rd.
- 2909 through 3294 Montgomery Dr.
- 2282 through 2375 Chilcote Ter.
- 12358 through 12441 Quinlan Ave.
- 2343 through 2434 Risken Ter.
- 2440 through 2547 Quail Ter.
- 12347 through 12430 Minot Ave.
- 2408 through 2498 Herron Ter.
- 3011 through 3296 Holcomb Rd.
- 2493 through 2565 Klass Ter.
- 3058 through 3114 Mauck Ter.
- 2311 through 2402 Pappas Ter.
- 2380 through 2480 Vance Ter.
- 2459 through 2555 Dixon Ter.
- 3001 through 3058 Curry Ter.
- 3029 through 3086 Stone St.
- 12399 through 12420 Cole Ave.
- 3137 through 3186 Paar Cir.
A total of 232 service connections affected.
Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.