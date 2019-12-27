4 Collier suspects arrested, found with narcotics, guns, $21,000

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects for illegal drugs and weapons at a home in the Naples Manor community of East Naples Friday.

According to the CCSO Facebook post, detectives with the CCSO vice asnd narcotics bureau served a search warrant at a home along the 5300 block of Trammel street, where investigators found three handguns, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax among other drugs, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Detectives also located more than $21,000 cash.

Suspects Arrested

Christopher Valentin, 35, faces charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking MDMA, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Sandra Perales Bable, 53, faces charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Savanna Santos, 26, faces charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Edwin Ramos, 43, faces charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia

A fifth suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge as the warrant was served. Robert Joseph, 41, knocked on the front door of the residence while deputies were serving the warrant and detectives answered the door. Detectives learned Joseph had an active warrant through the Miami-Dade Police Department for driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender. He was taken into custody as well.

In 2017, the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy announced that Collier County was being designated as part of the South Florida’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The designation opens up federal resources for drug investigations and allows for additional federal funds that can be used in drug operations such as for overtime and drug buys.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

