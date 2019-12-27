1 injured in ATV crash along Richmond Ave in Lehigh Acres

Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an ATV crash with one person critically injured in Lehigh Acres Friday.

According to FHP, crash investigators are on scene along Richmond Avenue N near the intersection with E 16th Street.

According to FHP, a driver on an ATV was towing another ATV with a driver. Both were not wearing helmets, and one of the drivers, 26-year-old Joshua Frazier of Lehigh, was ejected from the ATV.

Frazier suffered a critical head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Frazier and the other person are co-workers. The co-worker faces a traffic citation due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

