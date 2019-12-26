You can save serious money with some of the best post-holiday deals

If you still need to do your Christmas shopping even though the holiday is over or are thinking about gifts for next year already, stores and malls are helping you out right now. Many are offering post-holiday deals, aimed at saving you some big cash.

Even though the holiday lights are still warm, some people are already planning for next year’s Christmas. These people include Mayra Avila, who does not believe in paying full price. That is why she went to the Christmas clearance at Walmart where everything is 50% off.

“You can just buy the stuff and keep it for next year,” Avila said, “Just store it.”

Storing the items until next year means you can earn some serious savings. If you have all the holiday cheer you can handle, consider going through the wrapping paper and bows anyway for generic colors you can use year-round for gifts.

While if there is something you did not get on your list, Sephora, Ulta and Victoria’s Secret are also boasting big sales to spoil yourself. At Target, clothing is up to 70% off; toys and games are up to 50% off.

Shopping experts also tell WINK News to check out food services, like Hickory Farms, where gift baskets are half off, letting you plan ahead for a Superbowl party. Lastly, for those of you who need to have candy at your desk for work or at home, themed candies are also marked down.

