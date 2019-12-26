Two arrested on Christmas Day for burglary and loitering in Cape Coral

Anniel Andres Gordon, 19, and Raseem Richard Bienaime, 18, were arrested early Christmas day after the Cape Coral Police Department received a burglary in progress call from a resident in the 200 block of SW 39th Street.

The two men were described as wearing a gray hoodie and a black hoodie and possibly carrying a rifle or rifle case. When Officers arrived on scene, two people matching the description were seen in the area. After being told to stop by Officers, Bienaime and Gordon fled on foot.

One of the suspects was eventually found in the bushes behind a home in the area. The other suspect was found soaking wet, walking out from behind a home in the area after jumping into a canal to avoid being caught.

Both were charged with Loitering and Prowling and Resisting an Officer Without Violence. After locating Gordon’s vehicle, they found stolen property inside. Gordon was also charged with Burglary.

There may be further charges coming as the investigation unfolds.

Author: Cape Coral Police Department Writer: Lincoln Saunders

