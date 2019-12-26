Suspect wanted for sexual assault along US-41 in North Port

U.S. Marshals and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are assisting North Port Police Department to locate suspect Robert McKenzie, 28, connected to a sexual assault that took place Dec. 8 along US-41 in North Port.

According to the City of North Port, a female victim reported being sexually battered by a man, and police released a sketch Dec. 15 of a wanted man similar to McKenzie’s appearance.

The suspect was last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green-striped fenders over the wheels. He was last seen in the area of US-41 at the intersection with Pan American Boulevard going northbound.

According to, the city, McKenzie has been living outside North Port city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area. He has likely fled the area after seeing the recently released sketch.

Anyone who has information related to or about McKenzie’s whereabouts can call Special Deputy United States Marshal Brian Barrett at 941-915-7878. There is up to a $1000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest.

Tipster can also contact NPPD Det. James Keller at 941-429-7322 or at [email protected].

Writer: WINK News

