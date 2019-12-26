Suspect arrested: Wore ‘Jason’ mask, fired gunshots at moving car

Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it has arrested a shooter involved in a roadway altercation with the driver of another vehicle.

Lee County deputies arrested Jason Eugene Tyler Jr., 19, for firing gunshots out of a moving vehicle toward the driver of another vehicle near Charleston Park along Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers Thursday.

Lee County deputies say Tyler, in a white Chevrolet Suburban SUV, shot at a vehicle in the area of Charleston Park near the Lee County line with Hendry County. Deputies surveyed that scene and collected evidence along the roadway.

According to LCSO, the driver said the suspect wore a “Jason” style mask. When they began recording them, the suspect fired multiple rounds toward them.

Lee County deputies then responded to a second scene along Buckingham Road near Riverdale High School after tracking down the suspect in a Chevy matching the description. That’s where deputies identified Tyler as the suspect and brought him into custody.

Multiple marked and unmarked patrol cars were in and out of the scene while it was being processed, and an LCSO helicopter surveyed the area at one point during the search for the suspect.

There continues to be no report of injuries from the shooting confirmed by LCSO, but we are working to confirm that information.

Tyler faces a charge for Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

Tyler is in custody at Lee County Jail.

“You can’t hide from the eye in the sky”, said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the Facebook release. “We have state of the art crime fighting tools to keep our community safe. Another bad guy in jail where he belongs.”

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know