Pet Pals

Dr. Whitney Whitford is here with the Animal Medical Center of Lehigh Acres. She has two adorable dogs with her today– if adopted, they come as a packaged set!

Scooby and Niko are a bonded pair. Scooby the Dachsund is 13 years old and NIko the Boston Terrier is also 13 years old.

To adopt Scooby and Niko: you can visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society or call 239-332-0364

