FWC names neurological disorder seen in SWFL wildcats, pet dogs

We first reported about a neurological disease observed in Florida panthers and bobcats in August. This was after wildcats in Southwest Florida and even some pet dogs in Collier County started showing concerning symptoms.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stepped in to undertake the investigation of the cause and have named the illness feline lueko-myopathy, which is based on microscopic changes in the brain and spine.

FWC investigators say they still are not sure exactly what is causing this in the panthers. It could be different toxins, an infectious disease or nutritional deficiencies.

We spoke to Meredith Budd, the Southwest Florida field representative of the Florida Wildlife Federation, and she says, even though there is a lot to learn, there is good news.

“As I have been updated, there has not been any more sightings, which is good news in this case,” Budd said. “No news is good news.”

Biologists gave the issue a name to make it easier to address what is happening in the cats

