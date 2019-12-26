FWC names neurological disorder seen in panthers in SWFL

We first reported about a neurological disease observed in Florida panthers and bobcats in August. This was after wildcats in Southwest Florida and even some pet dogs in Collier County started showing concerning symptoms.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stepped in to undertake the investigation of the cause and have named the illness feline lueko-myopathy, which is based on microscopic changes in the brain and spine.

“I don’t know if the name has any implications for narrowing down what may be causing it,” said Meredith Budd, the Southwest Florida field representative of the Florida Wildlife Federation. “I don’t believe it has.”

FWC says the disorder observed in the panthers and bobcats is not impacting dogs.

We spoke to a pet owner who lost his dog to something similar to what the wildcats are experiencing. He still believes the research being done could lead to answers for dogs too.

“We still have some of our dog’s things in the house because we have not let go completely, and we are still hoping for the answers,” said Rick Virdinlia in Naples.

Virdinlia’s dog, Harley walked like the panthers did before she died.

“It’s a coincidence then that so many canines are experiencing the exact same symptoms?” Virdinlia said.

When Virdinlia heard that FWC released new information about the disease, it made him happy.

“I like the answer,” he said.

But it didn’t help he and his family find closure after Harley died.

“Unfortunately, I think that it’s very tunnel vision,” Virdinlia said. “I think they are focused on their cats, understandably.”

FWC investigators say they still are not sure exactly what is causing this in the panthers. It could be different toxins, an infectious disease or nutritional deficiencies.

Budd says, even though there is a lot to learn, there is good news.

“As I have been updated, there has not been any more sightings, which is good news in this case,” Budd said. “No news is good news.”

Biologists gave the issue a name to make it easier to address what is happening in the wildcats.

Florida Wildlife Federation said they are working to put mire cameras in Lee County and Collier County to keep more widespread surveillance on the wildcats.

Virdinlia said it’s a good start.

“If they find the answers for felines, and they can get it narrowed to one, well, then, someone else can step up and say, ‘Now, let’s look at the canines,” Virdinlia said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

