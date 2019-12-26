Deputies stop vehicle with possible drive-by shooter in Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have a car and person possibly connected to a drive-by shooting.

Deputies confirmed that a person fired shots out of moving vehicle Charleston Park in Fort Myers.

No victims have been reported at this time.

There is also a deputy presence at a second scene near River Hall Elementary on Buckingham Road, but it’s not confirmed if the two are connected.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

