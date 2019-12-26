Cape Coral father arrested for abusing infant daughter

Details about a child abuse case were released recently after a baby was rushed to the hospital in June.

Dec. 20, Cape Coral Police Department arrested father Dominique Marquis Mitchell, 29, after his 38-day-old daughter was found diagnosed with injuries that included broken ribs and a brain bleed this past summer.

It took months for investigators to make an arrest because they had to gather concrete evidence, which included going through Mitchell’s cell phone data.

Eventually, investigators found a cell phone video. In the recording the phone is placed with the camera facing down, but it continues recording. That’s when investigators say they could hear audible sounds of slapping, a child crying and words from Mitchell.

Mitchell is accused of shouting expletives and said, “Shut up before I slap you again because you didn’t cry after the first one.”

According to Mitchell’s arrest warrant, his wife brought the baby to the hospital for seizure symptoms. That’s when the doctor discovered the infant’s severe injuries.

The baby was found to have broken ribs, fractured femurs, a spinal injury, eye hemorrhages and a brain bleed.

The doctors said all injuries were indicative of child abuse.

When asked about the severe facial injuries, Mitchell told investigators the baby’s head hit his shoulder while he burped her. And doctors went on record saying it’s impossible the baby could have fractured her skull that way. Mitchell also said he may have swaddled her too tight.

The baby was released from the hospital in July.

Mitchell faces a charge for Cruelty Toward Child (Aggravated Child Abuse).

Mitchell is in custody a Lee County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

