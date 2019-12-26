Avoid being targeted by properly disposing your holiday trash

If you are like most people, trash is probably piling up on your curb, and picking up all that unwanted stuff is a big job. And what you leave at the curb could also make you a target for thieves.

If you have empty boxes that once contained expensive gifts like TVs and new toys, setting those out at the road could make you a potential victim for thieves looking to take advantage of homes filled with new electronics and other expensive items.

So to protect your home from being targeted police recommend disposing the boxes inside the trash can.

“You can actually break the boxes down, so it doesn’t look like you got a TV. You can cut the box into smaller pieces and place them out in smaller increments in the recycling bin or you could just take them to Waste Pro,” Cape Coral Police, Patrick O’Grady said.

Since trash collection did not take place on Christmas day, pickups for the rest of the week will be a day behind the normal schedule.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

