21-year-old hit by car in Cape Coral dies from injuries

Cape Coral Police Department confirms a pedestrian critically injured in a crash Dec. 14 died Wednesday.

According to CCPD, 21-year-old Trevor Andrew Lawler died from injuries he suffered during a crash along the 600 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway.

A driver in a red Chevrolet Camaro was going west along Hancock in the inside lane around 4:40 a.m the day of the crash. Lawler was walking north across the roadway on an area that was not a marked crosswalk. According to the CCPD press release, Lawler did not yield to the right of way of the driver.

The Camaro hit the right side of Lawler, and he went onto the hood and windshield before falling off to the right side of the vehicle. The press release stated the driver soon came to a stop and made a call to 911.

Lawler was trauma alerted to a local hospital, where he was found to have a BAC of 0.146, making alcohol a factor in the crash. The driver did not have any injuries.

Lawler was in hospital care for almost two weeks before he died from his injuries.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know