18-year-old Fort Myers preschool teacher arrested for biting child

A preschool teacher in Lee County is accused of biting one of her students.

Tuesday, investigators arrested Syerra Nahleah Ward, 18, of Cape Coral for biting a child at Odyssey Preschool Academy in Fort Myers in September.

The child’s mother told investigators, when she picked up her daughter, she noticed she had an ice pack on her shoulder. The woman’s daughter says Ward bit her after she refused to touch a frog outside.

When investigators spoke to Ward, she told them the child bit her first when she wouldn’t touch the frog, so she bit her back.

Ward is the daughter of the school’s owner, who told investigators she moved Ward to another classroom.

Ward faces a charge for Cruelty Toward Child (Aggravated Child Abuse).

Ward was booked into Lee County Jail and posted $150,000 bond Wednesday.

Ward is scheduled to appear in Lee County court in January.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

