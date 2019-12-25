What does it take to be one of Santa’s helpers?

Santa is back home resting after a busy night delivering gifts. But his helpers don’t get any time off.

Here in Southwest Florida, there’s a group of more than 20 people who help the community by raising money for organizations like the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

He’s holly and jolly, but that’s not enough to earn the title of “Santa.”

“Not everyone can wear this ring,” said Santa Claus.

In order to get that ring, this Santa says you must be asked by the former Santa to take over the reins.

“It’s great,” he said. “Being Santa Claus is the most rewarding thing I have ever done. And I’ve done some pretty cool things over the years.”

Old Saint Nick is a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, where he attended Santa school.

“They’re just a wonderful group of Santas,” he said.

So what do would-be Santas learn at Santa school?

“To be able to go to the school is a great honor and it’s hosted by the Santa before me and you learn how to be good to kids, how to deliver the presents, how not to be naughty yourself,” he said.

He’s also a member of the Triangle Santa Buddies. That group includes more than 20 Santa helpers.

While they bring joy to the world, they also have another mission.

“My Mrs. Claus has multiple sclerosis and she has for 26 years. When I became Santa Claus, we decided that we were going to donate a portion of our proceeds to multiple sclerosis to help with the fight against this disease.”

Whether Santa is delivering presents or helping Mrs. Claus, he has some advice for those who may be interested in taking over.

“You got to love all kids alike because then there’s no way you can be Santa Claus. You got to love people and all people; that’s just who we are.”

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Briana Harvath

