SWFL travelers hit the roads on a quiet Christmas commute

Many of you are about to hit the roads to see loved ones. Right now, we are seeing a nice amount of people at the Travel Stop in North Fort Myers where people are filling up their vehicle’s gas tank.

The American Automobile Association, which is a federation of motor clubs throughout the country, said nearly 116 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. Some travelers are telling WINK News they choose to venture on Christmas because there is significantly less traffic on the road.

Among those traveling on Christmas day is Joseph Riconeno, who is on his way to Miami to spend the holiday by the beach. Riconeno told us he usually travels before the holidays, but this year he changed it up by taking advice from a friend.

“She always travels on the holiday,” Riconeno said. “I go, ‘why do you do that?’ She goes, ‘there’s not much traffic’ and she’s right. There’s not much traffic.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora

