Shelter dogs in SWFL get presents and puppy love on Christmas

Gifts are not just for people this Christmas. They are for beloved animals, and we learned why holiday cheer means so much for sheltered dogs in Southwest Florida.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers hosted a special holiday event Wednesday, giving sheltered pups presents. The dogs at the shelter all got to pick their very own Christmas presents.

“We have probably 150 dogs getting presents today,” said Tricia Boone with GCHS.

This is the eighth year the humane society has the giving tree. This year, students helped make the ornaments with pictures of dogs and their wish list.

“It changes their expressions,” Boone said. “They’re very happy.”

The dogs get walked at least four times a day by volunteers, and they will keep their gifts with them in their kennel.

And the dogs aren’t just happy to receive gifts on the holidays. They receive the audience full of loving volunteers.

“They love seeing people and getting love,” Boone said. “They just get so excited when they come out.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know