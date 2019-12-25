Salvation Army in Lee, Collier counties has fundraising woes

The Salvation Army in both Lee and Collier counties has wrapped up its kettlebell season. But unfortunately, it is short thousands of dollars in donations after a late start to the holiday season.

Starting six days behind has meant around $100,000 in losses for each Salvation Army location. That capital shortfall, for instance, is the equivalent of about 400 nights of shelter for families in Lee County. Thankfully, the Salvation Army is already preparing for next year to avoid a similar fate.

The most significant obstacle it will face in 2020 is volunteering. Talking with officials, they have said that each year it becomes more difficult to recruit people. So with the loss of days and money, the Salvation Army is hoping to get more people to contribute to its mission and make a difference in the lives of those who depend on its services.

Right now, Lee County is still counting to find out how much in total it has raised. As of Tuesday, Collier County said it is close to $250,000. Major Carlyle Gargis, the area commander for the Salvation Army, said its goal is to get more people ringing its bells.

“The more volunteers we get out there the more locations that we can fill,” Gargis said. “And so that’s a great way to help us overcome the shortage of days.”

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Michael Mora

