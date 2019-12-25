Patriot Riders spread Christmas cheer to SWFL families in need

Santa and his helpers with the Patriot Riders of America Chapter One hopped on a motorcycle Wednesday morning in Port Charlotte to deliver Christmas toys to local families in need.

“We had the opportunity to help 16 families, two schools, and an RV park this year,” member Kim Small said.

Small said their Christmas caravan of motorcyclists was made up of all veterans and volunteers who took it upon themselves to spend the holiday morning spreading Christmas joy.

“They put on their Santa hats and their costumes, and they come out so that we could spread the joy of Christmas to the community,” Small said. “And I think it makes a very loud statement.”

J.R. and Tina Hernandez said they love seeing the smiles on children’s faces after they’re handed gifts from the riders.

“We wanna give to people who don’t have because there have been times when we didn’t have,” Tina Hernandez said.

Small said they appreciate the community’s contributions like toy donations, making it possible for them to make spirits bright.

“You see this child open up their present, maybe the only present they’re gonna get for Christmas this year, and they’re so excited,” Small said.

Small added that this is a powerful demonstration of people working together to make the community a better place for its children.

“It’s joyous,” Small said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



