Most Wanted Wednesday: Let’s end the year with another arrest

It is Christmas and it is also Wednesday, so that means it is time for the Most Wanted Wednesday. While we are not adding new fugitives to the list today, there are plenty that wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers still out on our streets.

Since we started this partnership with Crime Stoppers, your calls have led to the arrest of four fugitives. You can see all of the fugitives on the WINK News page, Most Wanted Wednesday. Take a few minutes, look them over and if you have any information, give Crime Stoppers a call or contact them online.

Everyone plays a role in keeping Southwest Florida secure and this is one way you can help keep our community safe. Let’s end the year with another arrest.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



