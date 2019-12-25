Making gift returns after the holidays

As the holiday season begins to wane, hopefully you and your loved ones got what you wanted. But sometimes gift givers double up, and people end up with same gift twice, or something doesn’t fit. That means, in a matter of hours when more stores open, shoppers will rush to return or exchange the gifts.

Since some of us will likely have holiday returns, we looked at the tricks of returning those gifts that need to go back to the store.

It’s getting easier and easier to return gifts. Experts say some retailers don’t even require a receipt. And, if you get an in-store credit and want to go somewhere else, there’s a website just for that.

“I opened a super cool Polaroid camera,” Avril Clemence said.

Not everyone is so lucky to get the perfect gift every Christmas.

“There was something like a hat, and it was really weird and green,” Korina Katatzouni said.

“All of my friends buy me things that are too small for me,” Colin Smight said.

USA Today says studies show 77% of people plan on returning some of their gifts.

“That surprises me because we give good gifts,” Chris Harnett.

But don’t worry. Retailers who don’t require a receipt can look up your purchase through the credit card you used.

And, if you get store credit back and want to take your money somewhere else, you can sell the store credit as a gift card on card pool.

If you still don’t feel like going through the process, there are always alternatives.

“I don’t usually take things back I just re-gift them,” Harnett said.

The day after Christmas is another one of the busiest days of the year for stores, and they say the earlier the better if you want to skip the lines.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

