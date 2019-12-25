Holiday foods your dog should never eat

Tis’ the season for giving but sometimes it can be hard to ignore those big puppy dog eyes staring at you while you are eating your delicious holiday meal. But before you toss scraps to Fido, there are some foods that dogs should never eat.

Turkey Bones: It’s number one on the list, along with any other poultry bones. The American Kennel Club says bones can break and splinter during digestion causing blockage or even tears in the intestine lining.

Stuffing: It’s probably loaded with onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and scallions. According to Bustle, these plants contain a substance that’s harmful to a dog’s red blood cells and can cause diarrhea, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.

Chocolate: Vets say it contains a toxic substance that can stop the dog’s metabolic process and if it is sugar-free, it probably contains Xylitol which is an artificial sweetener that can cause liver failure in dogs.

Blue Cheese: Blue cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort, or Cashel Blue contain a fungus that harbors a substance that can cause muscle tremors and seizures in your dog.

Fruit Cakes: Vets say the raisins, currants and sultanas in fruit cakes, and mince pies are poisonous for dogs.

Nuts: The high-fat content in nuts can cause vomiting and diarrhea especially macadamia nuts or black walnuts.

Bottom line, skip the holiday scrapping and grab your pooch’s favorite treat while enjoying a holiday meal.

Author: CBS Miami

