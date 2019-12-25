Fort Myers temple serves those in need at its Christmas breakfast

A conservative Judaism temple is filling a void in our community by helping those on Wednesday morning at its Christmas breakfast in Fort Myers.

Temple Judea cooked and served enough breakfast for around 200 people in the community at the Quality Life Center of Southwest Florida. Local businesses around Lee County donated a variety of items, ranging from bagels to gift cards.

Many volunteers turned out for the event, but the Fort Myers temple hopes for an even bigger turnout next year. Volunteers at the Christmas breakfast told WINK News they want to prevent people from going hungry this holiday season.

“Unfortunately,” said Jan Klein, co-chair at Temple Judea, “we have a lot of people in Lee County who are homeless or even who have homes but really don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know