Why you should make volunteering a family holiday tradition

From bringing blankets and food to homeless people to helping deliver meals to hungry families, there are many ways you can dedicate part of your holiday to making a difference.

In Lee County, the United Way works with hundreds of programs and thousands of volunteers making spirits bright.

As their president explains, you too can make giving back a part of your family’s tradition.

“On Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, instead of a day off, call it a day on for service,” said United Way President and CEO Jeannine Joy.

United Way works with over 260 programs. “This year, we have Stockings for Kids. We also do somethings with Children’s Network Family Initiative,” said Joy.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can call the United Way Volunteer Center at 239-433-3900 or head to their Facebook page. Under the “groups” section, there is a volunteer center group you can join so you can keep up with all of those opportunities.

Joy suggests having your family make up their own volunteer projects like beach cleanups or baking cookies for first responders.

“Take time to explain to your children why it’s important to volunteer,” said Joy, “and if it’s fun, it will become a lifelong thing for them.”

United Way says they’re excited to introduce a community school initiative and new programs in the new year.

For more information on United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counites, click here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know