What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

For many people, cooking with the family is a Christmas tradition. For others, it’s a special dinner out.

Whether it’s your tradition, you’re stuck working or you have a cooking disaster, here is a list of some restaurants that are open on Christmas Day.

According to RetailMeNot, the following national restaurants are open Thursday. However, keep in mind, hours may vary by location, so you should give your restaurant of choice a call to confirm.

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chao

IHOP

Legal Sea Foods

Macaroni Grill

Marie Callender’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Smith & Wollensky

Starbucks

Waffle House

If you’re looking to go somewhere that is more local, Fort Myers Beach has a long list of restaurants that are open not only on Christmas but some of them are also open on New Year’s Eve and Day.

(CE = Christmas Eve; CD = Christmas Day; NYE = New Year’s Eve; NYD = New Year’s Day.)

According to Open Table, there are multiple restaurants across SWFL that will be open as well.

Tanglewood – Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Roy’s Bonita Springs

Sails Restaurant

Sale e Pepe – Marco Beach Ocean Resort

South Fork Grille

Continental Naples

Terrazza – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Deck at 560 – Hilton Marco Island Resort & Spa

Ristorante Farfalla

Tarpon Bay at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

GameTime – Fort Myers

Figs Grille

Ember Korean Steakhouse

Tokyo Bay – Bonita Springs

Cote D’Azur

AMORE Ristorante

Molto Trattoria

Rae’s on the Beach

Lamoraga

Shula’s Steak House – Naples

The Claw Bar

The Pearl Steak and Seafood Restaurant

Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar

Twisted Vine Bistro

Chez Guy

Yabba Island Grill

Alberto’s on Fifth

Escargot 41

Mezzo – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

Jack’s

Chez Boet

Cavo Lounge

TARTINE & TARTELETTE

Van Van Cuban Cafe

La Pescheria

Coast

Cafe Luna at Ramada Inn Naples

Normandie Seaside Cafe at West Wind Inn

Sushi Thai Downtown

1500 South Restaurant

Verdi’s Bistro

Sale e Pepe – Marco Beach Ocean Resort

Tesoro – JW Marriott Marco Island

TGI Fridays – Port Charlotte

Latitude 26

Caffe Milano

Remember, if you’re looking to see if a specific restaurant is open, just give them a call or check out their website for hours.

If you know of a restaurant that we missed on this list, let us know by sending us a correction email below.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know