What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
For many people, cooking with the family is a Christmas tradition. For others, it’s a special dinner out.
Whether it’s your tradition, you’re stuck working or you have a cooking disaster, here is a list of some restaurants that are open on Christmas Day.
According to RetailMeNot, the following national restaurants are open Thursday. However, keep in mind, hours may vary by location, so you should give your restaurant of choice a call to confirm.
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fogo de Chao
- IHOP
- Legal Sea Foods
- Macaroni Grill
- Marie Callender’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Old Country Buffet
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Smith & Wollensky
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
If you’re looking to go somewhere that is more local, Fort Myers Beach has a long list of restaurants that are open not only on Christmas but some of them are also open on New Year’s Eve and Day.
(CE = Christmas Eve; CD = Christmas Day; NYE = New Year’s Eve; NYD = New Year’s Day.)
- Banyan Grille – CE(buffet), NYE(buffet), NYD
- Bayfront Bistro – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Cabanas Beach Bar at Diamondhead – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Casablanca Cafe – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Charley’s Boathouse Grill – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Coste Island Cuisine at Diamondhead – CE, CD(buffet), NYE, NYD
- Deckside Cafe At Outrigger – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- DeRomo’s – CE, NYE, NYD
- Doc Ford’s – CE, NYE, NYD
- Dixie Fish Co. – CE, NYE, NYD
- Edelweiss Burger – CD, NYE, NYD
- Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria – CE, NYE, NYD
- Fish-Tale Waterfront Dining – CE, NYE
- Flippers on the Bay – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Fresh Catch Bistro – CE, NYE, NYD
- Island Cafe – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Island View Restaurant – CE, CD(buffet), NYE, NYD
- Junkanoo – CE, NYE, NYD
- Kava Culture – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- La Ola Surfside Restaurant – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Lighthouse Tiki Bar – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Love Boat Ice Cream – CE, NYE, NYD
- Mango Rita’s – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Matanzas on the Bay – NYE, NYD
- Nervous Nellie’s – CE, CD(menu), NYE, NYD
- Original Shrimp Dock – CE, NYE, NYD
- Parrot Key Caribbean Grill – CE, NYE, NYD
- Pete’s Time Out – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Pierside Grill – CE, NYE, NYD
- Pinchers Beach Bar at the Wyndham – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Pink Shell Beach Resort – CE, CD(buffet), NYE, NYD
- Plaka Restaurant – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Rae’s on the Beach – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Royal Scoop – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Rib City – CE, NYE
- Sabal Palm Patio Bar & Grill – CE, CD, NYE
- Seminole Casino – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Shamrock Irish Pub – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Shuckers at the Gulfshore – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Skye’s Mexican & More – CE, NYE, NYD
- Smokin Oyster Brewery – CE, NYE, NYD
- South Beach Grille – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Sun Deck at the Lani Kai – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- Sunset Beach Tropical Grill – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- The Beach Bar – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- The Doghouse – CE, NYE, NYD
- The Salty Crab – NYE, NYD
- The Sandbar & Grille – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
- The Whale – CE, NYE, NYD
- Truly Scrumptious – CE, NYE, NYD
- Tuckaway Cafe – CE, NYE, NYD
- Yucatan Beach Stand – CE, CD, NYE, NYD
According to Open Table, there are multiple restaurants across SWFL that will be open as well.
- Tanglewood – Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa
- Roy’s Bonita Springs
- Sails Restaurant
- Sale e Pepe – Marco Beach Ocean Resort
- South Fork Grille
- Continental Naples
- Terrazza – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
- The Deck at 560 – Hilton Marco Island Resort & Spa
- Ristorante Farfalla
- Tarpon Bay at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa
- GameTime – Fort Myers
- Figs Grille
- Ember Korean Steakhouse
- Tokyo Bay – Bonita Springs
- Cote D’Azur
- AMORE Ristorante
- Molto Trattoria
- Lamoraga
- Shula’s Steak House – Naples
- The Claw Bar
- The Pearl Steak and Seafood Restaurant
- Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar
- Twisted Vine Bistro
- Chez Guy
- Yabba Island Grill
- Alberto’s on Fifth
- Escargot 41
- Mezzo – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples
- Jack’s
- Chez Boet
- Cavo Lounge
- TARTINE & TARTELETTE
- Van Van Cuban Cafe
- La Pescheria
- Coast
- Cafe Luna at Ramada Inn Naples
- Normandie Seaside Cafe at West Wind Inn
- Sushi Thai Downtown
- 1500 South Restaurant
- Verdi’s Bistro
- Tesoro – JW Marriott Marco Island
- TGI Fridays – Port Charlotte
- Latitude 26
- Caffe Milano
Remember, if you’re looking to see if a specific restaurant is open, just give them a call or check out their website for hours.
If you know of a restaurant that we missed on this list, let us know by sending us a correction email below.