Waiting until the new year may score you better deals

Wednesday is Christmas and stores are doing their very best to get you in the doors with amazing offers.

But don’t rush out, there are some better deals after the New Year.

Our shopping expert Sara Skirboll at RetailMeNot says some of the things to hold off on include furniture, which is cheaper in January.

Jewelry has some of the best deals around Valentine’s day.

Skirboll also suggests waiting on bedding, “You’re going to find lots of linen sales in January — think about those big white sales at Pottery Barn, even Macys. Those happen in January. If you need sheets or duvet covers or towels, try to wait.”

To save even more, consider using cashback sites like Rakuten or web browser extensions like Honey that will price check for you.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



