Jamie Lee Jenks, 28, and Randi Jo Thomas, 37. Photo via LCSO
LEE COUNTY

Two arrested in Lee County for fentanyl, meth, and cocaine possession

Published: December 24, 2019 12:42 PM EST

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for possession of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

According to LCSO Facebook, deputies were looking for a wanted person when they discovered drugs in plain view while searching a home.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit responded to assume the investigation. After authoring a search warrant for the residence, detectives discovered numerous illegal narcotics, to include the following:

Fentanyl – 7.5 grams
Methamphetamine – 45.5 grams
Cocaine – 17.5 grams
One (1) .45 caliber firearm

Jamie Lee Jenks, 28, and Randi Jo Thomas, 37, both convicted felons with a long criminal history were arrested for numerous narcotics related charges, including Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Amphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
