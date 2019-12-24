Two arrested in Lee County for fentanyl, meth, and cocaine possession

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for possession of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine.

According to LCSO Facebook, deputies were looking for a wanted person when they discovered drugs in plain view while searching a home.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit responded to assume the investigation. After authoring a search warrant for the residence, detectives discovered numerous illegal narcotics, to include the following:

Fentanyl – 7.5 grams

Methamphetamine – 45.5 grams

Cocaine – 17.5 grams

One (1) .45 caliber firearm

Jamie Lee Jenks, 28, and Randi Jo Thomas, 37, both convicted felons with a long criminal history were arrested for numerous narcotics related charges, including Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Amphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

