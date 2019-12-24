Trader Joe’s recalls Old Fashioned Potato Salad for listeria concerns

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19 because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall is taking place due notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 Lbs pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation.

Products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes applied to top or bottom of the containers.

Product

Trader Joe’s Egg Salad 6 oz Cups

Code Date—UPC 0066 6695 “USE BY “dates up through and including “12/27/19”

Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz Trays

Code Date— UPC 0032 1747 “USE BY “dates up through and including “12/27/19”

Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8:00P.M. – 5:00P.M. PST.

The voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

