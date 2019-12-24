SWFL man goes on last-minute Christmas shopping mission

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the lot — Sebastian Fujihara — not a present he’s bought.

“I’ve been working the past five days,” Fujihara. “And I haven’t been having time, so today’s the perfect day to come get some shopping.”

Fujihara usually shops from behind his computer screen.

“Last year, I bought the presents like two weeks before, so I arranged stuff online,” Fujihara said. “It was easier for me.”

But, this year, Christmas snuck up on him. So, now, he’s a shopping machine.

“To be exact, five, Fujihara said. “But, if my grandma is coming, probably like six presents that I have to buy.”

He’s hunted for gifts with not much time to explore, and we tagged along on his last-minute holiday mission for his loved ones.

As Fujihara searched and found his gifts to place under the tree, he realized waiting until the last moment sure isn’t free.

And Fujihara is surely not alone with last-minute gift purchases. According to National Retail Federation, 6% of shoppers will buy their last gift Friday.

“At the end of the day, Christmas is not just presents,” Fujihara said. “It’s just be near the family, be with them and appreciate them.”

And with that — Merry Christmas to all — and to all a good night.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know