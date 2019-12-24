Shoppers in SWFL searching for last-minute Christmas gifts

Christmas is just hours away, and shoppers are short on time to get last-minute gifts for loved ones.

But if you’re still looking, you’re not alone. But you’re running out of options, since most stores are now closed.

Shoppers still out and about told us they were looking for deals and maybe even a few steals with the dwindling store hours left before Christmas.

“We’re just going shopping for like clothes and Christmas stuff because we just want to buy stuff for like family,” Thawany De Barros said.

De Barros said she likes shopping for family and friends.

“I love shopping,” De Barros said.

But she has mixed feelings about the last-minute rush.

“Not the greatest because it stresses lots of people out, and you just don’t know what to get.” De Barros said.

Patrick McKendry said the holiday rush was alive and well at a local Walmart.

“Inside is a little bit crazy, a lot of frantic people running around, trying to get all of the stuff that they forgot during the course of the weeks that we had.”

Shoppers say there can be some opportunities and trade offs to last-minute shopping

“When the deals get better, it would be smart on that,” Billy Kelly said. “But, if you’re going for a specific item, it can definitely be gone.”

Shoppers agree the craze is all in effort for similar things.

“To have a happy family, to have a great Christmas with my family,” De Barros said.

“Merry Christmas; Happy New Year,” said brother and sister Austin, 9, and Aliyah Addis, 6.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

