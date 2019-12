Rollover crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral, road clear

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a rollover crash along southbound lanes of Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral Tuesday.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection with Gleason Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

The roadway is clear.

Writer: Briana Harvath

